Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,277 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Brooks Automation worth $69,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of BRKS opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.