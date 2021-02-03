Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired a total of 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

