Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 15,323 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Umpqua worth $40,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

