Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 20,094 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of MKS Instruments worth $79,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average of $131.99. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

