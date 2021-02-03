Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $39,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $166.37. The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

