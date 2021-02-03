Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Teledyne Technologies worth $83,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $383.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.33.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

