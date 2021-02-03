Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 41,100 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,834,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Knowles worth $52,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Knowles by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Knowles by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 274,804 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Knowles by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.