Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.50% of Coherent worth $55,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 462.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $213.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.