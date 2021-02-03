Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 50,822 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,822 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $33,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.