Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 898 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NICE worth $49,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,401,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

NICE stock opened at $267.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.20.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.