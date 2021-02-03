Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,416 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Webster Financial worth $36,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

