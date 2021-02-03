Flash (FLASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.76 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $1,952.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00139833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238346 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039584 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

