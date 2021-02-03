FLIP One Day Volume Reaches $1,502.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $218,292.38 and approximately $1,502.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00933113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045730 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.04622502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019909 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

