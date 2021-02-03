Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Cap of $16,496.45

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $16,496.45 and approximately $4,299.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01092048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046447 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.53 or 0.04628419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.