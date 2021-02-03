FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Shares Up 2.7%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 15,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 21,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

