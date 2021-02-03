FNB Protocol Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00933113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045730 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.04622502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019909 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

