Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FL opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

