Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of F traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 3,172,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,907,633. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

