FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-$188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.65 million.FormFactor also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. 439,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,738. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Insiders sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

