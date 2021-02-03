Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.30

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.30 and traded as high as $42.05. Forrester Research shares last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 25,153 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $790.80 million, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $38,280.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at $133,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $456,975.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,944 shares of company stock worth $1,262,899. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Forrester Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

