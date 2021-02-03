Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.82).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Forterra plc (FORT.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Forterra plc (FORT.L) alerts:

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. Forterra plc has a 52-week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The company has a market cap of £575.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.33.

In other Forterra plc (FORT.L) news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 84,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £209,329.36 ($273,490.15).

Forterra plc (FORT.L) Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.