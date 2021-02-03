ForTube Market Cap Tops $12.19 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $6.76 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars.

