Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.