Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $417.747-417.747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.08 million.Forward Air also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.53-0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.58. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,268. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

