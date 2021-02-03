Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) rose 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 1,330,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,273,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $786.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

