Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 2,178 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 164,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

