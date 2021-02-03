Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $235.49. 30,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

