Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $93.03. 455,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,578. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

