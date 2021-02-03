Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 492,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,865. The company has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

