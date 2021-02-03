Foster & Motley Inc. Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.00. 139,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

