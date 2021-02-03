Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 5,829 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CyrusOne worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Shares of CONE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,885. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

