Fountain (FTN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,691.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Fountain has a market capitalization of $649,716.23 and approximately $4,691.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.31 or 0.00891078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.96 or 0.04603541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.