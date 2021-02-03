Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Update

Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,823,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRANQ opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Francesca’s has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.14.
About Francesca’s
