Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Update

Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,823,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRANQ opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Francesca’s has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.14.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

