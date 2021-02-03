Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 5.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 474,047 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 344,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 589.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 317,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 271,373 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.93. 67,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,101. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.