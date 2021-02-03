Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

