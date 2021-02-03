Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $156.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,650. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

