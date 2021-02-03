Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,927 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 127,797 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $175.34. 67,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

