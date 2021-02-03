Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $29.87 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,036,000 after buying an additional 260,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 91,365 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $265,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $192.29. 29,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,709. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

