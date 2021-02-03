Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $35.71 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 3.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,940. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $9.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $720.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $723.26 and its 200 day moving average is $641.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.