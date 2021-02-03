Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,792 shares of company stock worth $18,215,192. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

