Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. The company had a trading volume of 457,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

