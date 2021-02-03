Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 3.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $720.22. 17,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $723.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

