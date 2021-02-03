Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,226 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 134,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

