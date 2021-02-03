Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,237 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.09. The company had a trading volume of 198,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The company has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

