Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,105 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 866,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.63 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

