FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $3.90. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 192,498 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at $604,358.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $114,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FreightCar America by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

