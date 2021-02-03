Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
