Frontier 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.59 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.57 million and $8.59 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,755,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

