Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Up 6%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.29. 1,334,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,112,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 6.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $349,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,627 shares in the company, valued at $524,604.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $449,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,683 shares of company stock worth $1,998,207. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

