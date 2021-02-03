Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $19.34 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Function X has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $295,587.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,015.86 or 1.00410381 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024991 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00029090 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
